West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for a player who surely won’t be staying at Tottenham beyond the end of this season.

That player is on-loan RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has barely featured for Spurs in the second half of the season after a lack of impact in his time in north London.

It seems Werner is keen to stay in England, though, with West Ham and Fulham both eyeing up the former Chelsea man, according to talkSPORT.

This would surely be seen as welcome Tottenham news as their fans will be glad to see the back of such a poor player, while they might also enjoy the fact that he’s set to go and continue his poor performances for one of their rivals.

Timo Werner could stay in England with transfer to West Ham

West Ham, meanwhile, might still view it as worthwhile taking a gamble on someone like Werner, who has previously shown plenty of potential.

The Germany international shone in his first spell at RB Leipzig, earning him a big move to Chelsea, where he ended up winning the Champions League.

It’s not too surprising, however, that Chelsea ended up deciding to let Werner go, as he struggled for much of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Not much has changed since then, but West Ham are pretty desperate for new blood in attack this summer.

Is Timo Werner worth the gamble for West Ham?

This doesn’t necessarily look like it should be a priority for WHUFC, but if they miss out on other targets then perhaps Werner could do a job for them.

As long as the 29-year-old isn’t too expensive, then the Hammers probably can’t afford to be too picky, and could benefit from bringing in an experienced forward who might just need more playing time to get his confidence and best form back.