Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Getty Images)

Tottenham are aiming to be busy this summer in their bid to bounce back from a dreadful Premier League campaign, and one position that is expected to be addressed is central defence – especially with a current player having been strongly linked with leaving.

Cristian Romero has been a leading player for Tottenham in recent seasons, but he could be on his way out as Atletico Madrid are expected to make a strong effort to sign him. And as a result, a replacement is likely to be needed.

And in recent weeks, Tottenham’s sporting department have lined up their preferred target, although getting a deal done may prove to be very difficult.

Tottenham join race to sign Dean Huijsen this summer

Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Tottenham are very keen on Dean Huijsen, who is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool – among other clubs.

“Dean Huijsen is a top player and he’s got a lot more to come. He’s got all the ingredients to become a world-class player and he’s had a terrific season. There’s been a lot of talk about Real Madrid looking at him – they want to sign a new centre-back and he certainly fits that bill. But then you’ve got Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea all having a look at him.

“So as far as Tottenham’s interest goes, they might have to do some convincing. He would be perfect alongside Van de Ven in their defence. There’s no reason he wouldn’t join them if they can get into the Champions League, but you have to feel there are other clubs ahead of them.”

Winning the Europa League final could prove to be a huge factor in a possible summer deal for Huijsen, so that may end up being another incentive for Tottenham ahead of their showdown against Man United in Bilbao. But even if they were to achieve glory, it is far from certain that they will get their man.