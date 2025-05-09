Star with 62 goals in last 54 games expected to choose Arsenal transfer over Man United

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres celebrate together for Sweden (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Clubs reportedly feel that Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is poised to pick Arsenal over Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window.

The Sweden international has been on fire in recent times, scoring a remarkable 62 goals in his last 54 games in all competitions for club and country.

Gyokeres has also hit seven hat-tricks in that time, proving himself to be an elite finisher who just cannot be ignored.

There may well be some reservations about the fact that he’s doing this in the Portuguese league and that his only prior experience of playing in England was in the Championship with Coventry City.

Still, it seems Arsenal are serious about signing the 26-year-old and increasingly confident of doing so, despite Man Utd also being keen, according to talkSPORT.

Is Viktor Gyokeres the real deal?

Ultimately, there’s no way of knowing for sure how good Gyokeres is until we see him in the Premier League over an extended period.

Some players have moved from somewhat less competitive leagues and continued to shine at a higher level, while others have struggled.

Darwin Nunez was prolific for Benfica but has flopped at Liverpool, but earlier in his career Luis Suarez was superb for Ajax and only went from strength to strength in spells at Liverpool and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias moved from Benfica and became a star player for Manchester City, and Joao Neves has looked superb since moving from Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain.

It seems that both Arsenal and United are confident Gyokeres could take this incredible form with him to the Premier League.

Arsenal need a new striker after missed chances

A new striker simply has to be a priority for Arsenal after a season that has seen them once again miss out on trophies.

The Gunners didn’t challenge for the Premier League title quite as well as some would have expected, while they had a decent run in the Champions League but were ultimately knocked out of the semi-finals.

We saw Arsenal miss a lot of good chances in both legs of that tie against PSG, and perhaps someone like Gyokeres can help them over the line next season.