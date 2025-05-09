Xabi Alonso all but confirms Real Madrid move and drops significant transfer claim

Xabi Alonso waving to the fans (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he’s approaching his final few games with the club as he’s preparing to leave.

It’s been something of an open secret for a while now that Alonso is heading to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Alonso did tremendous work with Leverkusen last season, guiding the club to their first ever Bundesliga title win, whilst also reaching the Europa League final.

The Spanish tactician, who played for Real Madrid during his days as one of Europe’s finest midfielders, now looks ideal to succeed Ancelotti after what has been a slightly disappointing season at the Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso confirms Leverkusen exit…Madrid next

See below as Fabrizio Romano has posted Alonso’s confirmation on X, adding that the 43-year-old will be heading to Real Madrid next…

?? BREAKING: Xabi Alonso confirms he’s set to LEAVE Bayer Leverkusen! “It’s time to confirm these will be my final games at Bayer”, Xabi Alonso says… …Real Madrid new coach, soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/5nHKlZqfBf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2025

Although it won’t be easy to replace a legendary figure like Ancelotti, it certainly looks like Alonso has what it takes to become one of the modern managerial greats.

The work Alonso did with this Leverkusen side is nothing short of sensational, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do with even better resources.

Alonso also had some other interesting news after breaking his silence on his future…

Xabi Alonso on Florian Wirtz transfer situation

As per Romano’s post below, Alonso also made the rather intriguing claim that star player at Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, isn’t necessarily only thinking about a move to Bayern Munich…

? Xabi Alonso: “Florian Wirtz didn’t tell me that he only wants to go to Bayern… this is not my information”. pic.twitter.com/Bt6shnbKCd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2025

Wirtz has been linked with Bayern and Real Madrid, but Alonso’s comments here could suggest he’s optimistic he might be able to bring the German playmaker with him to the Spanish capital.

That would certainly be an exciting signing for Real to go alongside Alonso, with Wirtz undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in the game.

The 22-year-old has shone at Leverkusen under Alonso, so it would make sense for the pair to link up again in the future.