Alberto Moleiro has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among the Premier League clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window move for Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

The talented 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times, and it seems the Gunners are now considering battling with Aston Villa and Newcastle United for his signature.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which also states that Moleiro has a €60m release clause in his current contract with Las Palmas.

It remains to be seen where Moleiro will end up next, but the Fichajes report suggests he’s tempted by the prospect of leaving for a big move in the near future.

Is Alberto Moleiro good enough for the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Villa?

Moleiro looks like a player who could have a big future in the game, but he’s still a bit raw and in need of more experience to learn and to develop his game.

The Spain Under-21 international has a record of just six goals and one assist in La Liga so far this season – hardly the most electrifying statistics.

It’s hard to imagine Moleiro being more than a squad player at Arsenal, though of course depth is always useful and it has been an injury-hit campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle and Villa could also arguably aim higher than this as they look to continue progressing after making great strides in the last few years.