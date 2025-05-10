Chelsea in talks with Man Utd star, transfer likely to get green light as another deal also close

Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still in contact with those close to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who looks likely to be allowed to leave Old Trafford.

The Blues first showed an interest in Garnacho back in January and it seems they’re still keen on the Argentina international as we edge closer to the summer.

That’s according to a report from TBR Football, which states that Chelsea have had contacts over signing Garnacho, who could be cleared to leave as Man Utd make progress on replacing him with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Red Devils fans might be slightly disappointed to see that Cunha’s arrival could pave the way for Garnacho’s exit, especially to a major rival.

However, it perhaps shouldn’t come as too big a surprise as the club have had financial issues in recent times, meaning they’ll probably have to sell before they can buy this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea transfer looks like a risk worth taking

Garnacho hasn’t always been the most consistent performer for United, but he’s shown huge potential and could develop well if given the chance.

Chelsea could therefore be the ideal move for the 20-year-old, as the west London giants have shown their commitment to investing in and developing top young players under their current owners.

Enzo Maresca could also do well to bring in another wide player after the inconsistent form of the likes of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho in recent times.

Man United need a shake-up in attack

Even if some MUFC fans will be disappointed if Garnacho leaves to join a rival, it could be better to try building something new up front.

Ruben Amorim will need to be given time and money to put together his own squad, and Cunha might be a better fit for him than Garnacho.

Cunha has been hugely impressive at Wolves this season and could likely end up being an upgrade on Garnacho.