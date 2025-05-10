Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth against Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly still be in for the potential transfer of Bournemouth star and Manchester United target Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international has shone for the Cherries this season, and seems a likely candidate to be one of the star names they’re forced to sell.

One imagines it will also be worth watching out for Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez after impressive seasons at Bournemouth, though they surely won’t want to lose too many key names at once.

A recent report from Sky Sports linked Man United as the frontrunners for Semenyo, with that piece also ruling Arsenal out of the running for the player valued at around £70m.

However, the Independent now suggest the 25-year-old is still someone that the Gunners could target as an alternative to Nico Williams.

Antoine Semenyo transfer: Could he end up at Arsenal or Man United?

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, with Semenyo looking like someone who could make an impact at either Arsenal or United.

Arsenal surely need alternatives to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard next season, with neither player really consistent enough this term.

Semenyo could well be an upgrade, but he’d also have an important role to play at Old Trafford as loaned-out misfits Marcus Rashford and Antony will surely be leaving.

Who else is on Arsenal’s radar this summer?

The Independent also mentions strong interest in a striker like Benjamin Sesko, while another wide player to watch out for could be Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands that Lyon winger Malick Fofana is also someone on the north London giants’ list of targets, though Liverpool’s interest currently looks stronger.

A more experienced name being linked in that role is Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, with CF Bayern Insider providing an update on Arsenal’s interest and his potential availability.