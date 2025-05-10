Report: Chelsea ready to try ambitious signing of 2x Champions League winner

Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a return to Chelsea (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try an ambitious transfer move for Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger this summer.

The Blues are looking to strengthen at the back and are said to be keen on bringing back their former player Rudiger.

That’s according to Fichajes, who state that the experienced Germany international is now Chelsea’s top target for the upcoming transfer window.

Rudiger won the Champions League in his first spell at Chelsea, and he picked up the trophy for a second time in his career with Real Madrid last season.

In an otherwise youthful and inexperienced Chelsea squad, there’s no doubt the 32-year-old could come in as an important leader of this squad.

Antonio Rudiger wanted back at Chelsea and looks like the right signing

Real surely won’t want to sell Rudiger, but he looks precisely like what CFC need right now.

The west London giants’ current squad has surely not got the balance quite right, with too many young players lacking a more senior figure to lead the team.

Until the end of last season, Chelsea had Thiago Silva, who played at the highest level until the age of 39, so there’s surely a case for bringing Rudiger back for a few years.

Chelsea also linked with Dean Huijsen

Fichajes also mentions Chelsea’s interest in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, but that would be another signing for the future.

The talented young Spaniard will surely be a man in demand this summer, but Chelsea might do better to move for Rudiger.

Defence is a clear area of weakness for Chelsea at the moment, with more than one defensive signing perhaps needed as it’s easy to imagine the likes of Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo could perhaps all be out of favour and allowed to leave if the opportunity arrives.