A general view as players of Arsenal gather for a team huddle. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season, and Arsenal are prioritising a move for him.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal want to sign the 25-year-old Portuguese international, and they would be willing to offer €100 million (85m) for the player.

Leao has established himself as one of the best attackers in Italy, and he has 12 goals to his name this season. He has picked up 13 assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a player for Arsenal.

Chelsea have also initiated contact to sign him.

Arsenal could use Rafael Leao

They need depth on the flanks, and the 25-year-old could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot. The Brazilian attacker has not been at his best, and his end product is lacking this season. Arsenal need an upgrade if they want to fight for major trophies. In addition to that, the competition for places would be ideal. It would help both players improve, and Mikel Arteta will be able to rotate his squad as well.

It remains to be seen whether Milan are prepared to sanction his departure in the summer. An offer of around €100 million could be hard to turn down for the Italian club. They need to rebuild their squad if they want to win the Italian league title once again, and the departure of the Portuguese attacker could bring in the necessary funds.

The player could fancy Arsenal move

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has proven himself in Italy, and he could be open to trying out a new challenge. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for him. They could help him develop further and fulfil his world-class potential.

The player has been linked with rivals Chelsea as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.