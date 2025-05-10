The Arsenal crest is seen outside the stadium ahead of a Barclays Premier League match. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

They are looking to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and they have identified the 20-year-old Englishman as a target. He has done quite well in the Bundesliga this season, and he has established himself as a key player for the German club.

As per Fichajes, the left-sided winger will cost €65 million this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay up. The attacker has 12 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up five assists along the way as well. He has been hailed as a “top player” this season.

Arsenal have the finances to pay the reported asking price for him, and it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on the player as well.

Arsenal need Jamie Gittens

It is no secret that Arsenal need attacking reinforcements. Signing a quality winger would be a wise decision.

Gittens could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot next season. The Brazilian has not been at his best this season, and more competition for places will help both players improve.

Premier League move could be tempting

The opportunity to join the London club will be quite exciting for the 20-year-old. He has shown his quality in Germany, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to return to his homeland will be quite exciting for him.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. They have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They have an ambitious project and a formidable squad. Arsenal could be the ideal destination for the young attacker, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.