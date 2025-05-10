Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gestures during a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

They will face competition from Chelsea for the 26-year-old Swedish Internation. According to a report from Portuguese publication Correio da Manha, Arsenal have already submitted the opening offer to sign the striker, and they have agreed on personal terms with the player as well.

However, they are worried that Chelsea could offer more money to the Portuguese club. The Sporting CP striker has a release clause of around €100 million, and Arsenal have offered €75 million for him. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with an offer closer to the release clause.

Both clubs need a quality striker, and Gyokeres would be an exceptional acquisition. He is undoubtedly the best striker in European football right now, and he could make a huge difference in the final third for both clubs. The striker has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have looked toothless in the attack at times, and the lack of a clinical finisher has cost them the league title in recent seasons.

Gyokeres would be a huge upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, and he could help Arsenal win major trophies next season.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has previously hailed him as a “top player”. If they end up signing him, they could have a star on their hands. The player has 52 goals and 12 assists to his name this season.

Chelsea keen on the player as well

Similarly, Chelsea need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Swedish International in the summer. They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and they might need to finish in the top four in order to attract a world-class player.

It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the 26-year-old striker.