Mysterious big-name Arsenal sale reported: Six most likely contenders for the axe

Andrea Berta, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are being tipped to make a significant sale this summer, with a report suggesting that’s one key reason Andrea Berta was brought in.

The Gunners need to be busy making new signings after a frustrating season which is set to finish trophyless once again.

Still, the Independent also suggest that there could be one high-profile departure from the Emirates Stadium, though no specific names are mentioned.

It remains to be seen if this will end up going anywhere, or if it’s just a possibility being considered, depending on offers that may or may not come in.

If there is to be a big sale at Arsenal, we’ve picked out six names who could be worth watching.

Who could leave Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window?

In no particular order, here’s our list of six first-team players at Arsenal that might be tempting to cash in on if it helps strengthen in other areas…

1) Gabriel Martinelli – Not at his best for some time now, but young enough that plenty of clubs will still see the potential, this is surely a sale Arsenal would have to consider, especially as the Independent’s report also links them with other wingers such as Nico Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo.

2) Gabriel Jesus – A superb player on his day, but Gabriel Jesus is far too injury prone and it is surely a no-brainer to think about cashing in if someone shows an interest.

3) Oleksandr Zinchenko – No longer a regular starter for the Gunners, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Oleksandr Zinchenko looked for a move and if Arsenal were happy to give him the green light.

4) Leandro Trossard – Similarly to Martinelli, it looks like there’ll be more competition out wide at Arsenal next season, so expect Leandro Trossard to also be the subject of some speculation. This might also be Arsenal’s last chance to make any serious money from his sale due to his age.

5) David Raya – This would be quite a surprise, but at the same time there are strong links with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, as per Football Transfers and others, and he surely wouldn’t be joining just to sit on the bench. Most Arsenal fans wouldn’t want to see David Raya leave, but if the Garcia links are accurate then this surely has to be something AFC would consider.

6) Martin Odegaard – Surely not, but at the same time, should it really be ruled out? Martin Odegaard looks like a shadow of his former self at the moment, so perhaps Arsenal will take the risky calculation that he’s peaked and accept what could have the potential to be a really significant sale which would allow for big signings elsewhere in the squad.

Arsenal haven’t had much luck with big sales

Arsenal need to be sustainable, and one area they’ve lagged behind some of their rivals is with player sales.

Remarkably, the €38m they received for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back in 2017 is still their biggest ever sale.

While Arsenal won’t want to be a selling club, per se, there is still surely the need to occasionally make big profits on big names, and it seems this might be something to look out for this summer.