Terms agreed: Arteta aiming to sign Spanish trio for Arsenal, first deal to be announced next month

Arsenal are reportedly aiming to sign three top Spanish players this summer, with a deal for Martin Zubimendi already looking set to go through.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has long been linked strongly with the Gunners, and it now seems he’s agreed terms to become their first summer signing.

According to Football Transfers, this should see Zubimendi’s move to Arsenal officially announced in June, while the north London giants have two other big names from La Liga on their list.

The report states that Mikel Arteta is also keen to bring in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arsenal need a strong transfer window after disappointing season

Arsenal fans will certainly hope these rumours end up being true, as they will be desperate to see their club give the appropriate response to a difficult season.

It’s clear that AFC are lacking in a few areas, most notably in attack, so Williams could be a particularly welcome addition to Arteta’s front three.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi looks an important potential addition as Jorginho is nearing the end of his contract and looks likely to leave on a free transfer.

What would Joan Garcia transfer mean for David Raya?

While the Zubimendi and Williams deals make sense, it’s slightly harder to understand what Arsenal’s plan would be if they were to bring in Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia.

The 24-year-old is surely too good to just be coming to the Emirates Stadium to sit on the bench, so this could mean Arsenal are looking to replace David Raya in goal.

Raya only joined Arsenal last season, though, and hasn’t really put a foot wrong so far, so it would be a bit harsh on him to lose his place so quickly.

Still, we’ve seen Arteta being similarly ruthless with Aaron Ramsdale in the past, so perhaps the Spanish tactician is once again going to make a change to his number one.

