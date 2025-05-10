Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during a Premier League match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha at the end of the season.

They have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Dutch International, and a report from Footmercato claims that they are already in discussions to sign the player.

Chelsea could use Emanuel Emegha

The striker has 14 goals and three assists to his name this season, and he could develop into an important player for Chelsea in the long term. The report claims that Chelsea have decided to pursue him this summer instead of fashionable names like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Emegha is likely to cost a lot less than the other two players, and he could prove to be a reasonable investment for Chelsea. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old could compete with Nicolas Jackson for the starting spot.

Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he will add pace and directness to the Chelsea attack as well. The 22-year-old likes to take on defenders, and he has been the fastest player in Ligue 1 this season, clocking a top speed of 37.72km/hr.

Chelsea have an advantage

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have a major advantage in their pursuit of the player. Strasbourg are owned by Chelsea’s parent company, BlueCo, and negotiations between the two clubs are unlikely to be complicated. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal across the line. They have been tracking him for years.

The opportunity to join the London club will be quite exciting for the Dutch attacker. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. The player has the physical and technical attributes to do well in England, and he could be a player for Chelsea next season.