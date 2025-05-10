Report: Arsenal star has Saudi transfer interest but could also be offered new contract

Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal training (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer.

The Brazil international has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team in recent years, but his form has gone slightly downhill in the last year or so.

It seems Arsenal could be open to offering Martinelli a new contract, but he might also get a tempting offer from Saudi Arabia, according to Give Me Sport.

This is an intriguing situation and one imagines it’s a saga that will divide Arsenal fans, some of whom will no doubt want Martinelli to stay.

Others, however, might strongly feel that now could be the best time to cash in on him, with an upgrade badly needed.

Can Gabriel Martinelli get back to his best for Arsenal?

Martinelli looked a real wonderkid when he first joined Arsenal as a teenager, and he produced probably his best season for the north London giants in 2022/23.

That year, Martinelli scored a total of 15 goals in 36 Premier League games, but he’s managed just a total of 13 in the two seasons since then.

It’s no surprise the Independent claim Arsenal are looking at wingers like Nico Williams and Antoine Semenyo this summer, while their report also suggests there could be one ‘significant’ sale.

Martinelli might make sense as that significant sale, as he simply looks like he’s been unable to live up to the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Arsenal have a tricky decision to make on Martinelli

Arsenal might do well to give up on Martinelli and try someone else in that position, especially as they also have Leandro Trossard available as a decent squad player option.

At the same time, however, Martinelli is still only 23 years of age, so might be able to turn his career around if given the chance.

Selling someone like Trossard might make more sense as he’s already 30 years old, so might not have that long left at the highest level.