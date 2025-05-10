Jacob Ramsey and Pau Torres react to Aston Villa losing against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could reportedly be ready to leave the club this summer after a lack of playing time.

The 23-year-old has supposedly informed those close to him that he’s “unhappy” with his current role at Villa Park.

And a summer departure now seems increasingly likely for Ramsey, according to a report from Football Insider.

The report goes on to mention Tottenham as long-term admirers of Ramsey, so it will be interesting to see if they’re on alert again for this intriguing market opportunity.

With so much competition for a place in Unai Emery’s starting XI now, it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that Ramsey’s future is in some doubt.

What next for Jacob Ramsey after Aston Villa struggles?

Ramsey looked like an exciting young talent when he first broke into the Villa first-team, but it’s just not quite worked out for him so far.

It might now be time for the former England Under-21 international to look for a new challenge, as he could surely get more games at quite a few other Premier League clubs.

Tottenham could be a particularly interesting move for him, as it could yet provide him with an opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have just made it into the Europa League final, so can qualify if they beat Manchester United in Bilbao later this month.

Jacob Ramsey transfer could end up being smart business for Villa

Ramsey is a homegrown player, having come up through Villa’s academy, so selling him could make sense from a Financial Fair Play point of view.

AVFC would be able to make ‘pure profit’ from selling Ramsey, which seems like a no-brainer if he’s not really in Emery’s plans.

That could give Villa a lot more freedom to explore new signings of their own this summer.