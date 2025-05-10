Liverpool find out if Kevin De Bruyne wants to join them after Man City exit

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Premier League champions Liverpool have emerged as a surprising contender to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder is set to leave Man City at the end of the season after winning six Premier League and one Champions League titles with them.

The creative midfielder is coming towards the end of his time at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola’s side not offering him a new contract.

Some reports have linked the Man City legend with a controversial move to the Etihad Stadium this summer and the fans have finally found out whether it could be a possibility or not.

Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the midfielder is not keen on a move to join Man City’s Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Belgian journalist was asked on X about the rumours linking De Bruyne to a move to Anfield but the journalist quickly denied those reports, despite claiming that the move was offered to him by his agent.

Has been proposed by his Agency but KDB not keen on joining another club in PL as of now — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 8, 2025

De Bruyne wants move out of England

De Bruyne is a childhood Liverpool fan and that initiated rumours of him joining the Merseyside club after leaving Man City.

He may not be the same player anymore but he still has quality that is difficult to find in the market.

The multiple time Premier League winning midfielder possesses creative quality that few midfielders have in the world of football.

Although Liverpool might not really need De Bruyne since they have all their bases covered in terms of creativity, it still would have given them the bragging rights over their Premier League rivals to sign their iconic player.

