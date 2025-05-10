‘One of the best’ Liverpool stars inching closer to exit with league leaders interested

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to offload a number of their players this summer who are either not part of Arne Slot’s plans or looking for more playing time.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Darwin Nunez has emerged as one of the key targets for Napoli as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The Italian giants are keen on strengthening their frontline, with sporting director Giovanni Manna spearheading their transfer strategy.

Nunez is at the center of significant transfer speculation this summer, with multiple European and Saudi clubs expressing interest in the Uruguayan forward.

Darwin Nunez has no future at Liverpool

Despite Liverpool’s recent Premier League triumph, Nunez’s future at Anfield appears uncertain.

Since his £85 million move from Benfica in 2022, Nunez has struggled to consistently meet expectations.

For most of the season, he has been a benchwarmer at Anfield. This reduced role has fueled speculation about his potential departure.

Atletico Madrid have emerged as a potential destination for Nunez, with manager Diego Simeone reportedly a keen admirer. Liverpool are willing to accept a fee of around €45 million for the striker.

Saudi Arabian clubs, notably Al Hilal and Al Nassr, have shown strong interest in signing Nunez. Al Hilal are prepared to offer a substantial salary to lure him to the Middle East.

It seems inevitable that his future lies away from the Premier League and his next destination could be the Serie A or La Liga.

Napoli feel Nunez could shine in Italy

With Napoli making their participation in the Champions League certain for next season, they believe Nunez is the player who could thrive in Serie A and add more depth to their attacking position.

Former Liverpool attacker Luis Suarez has praised the Uruguayan attacker by saying:

“Today he is one of the best centre-forwards in the world. I love how he plays and I love watching him.”

Along with Nunez, midfielder Harvey Elliott could also consider a move away from Anfield after his limited role at the club this season.

