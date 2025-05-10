Revealed: Liverpool planning “serious move” for 16 G/A Arsenal transfer target

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the main suitors for Lyon winger Malick Fofana this summer as he’s made available for a fee in the region of €50m.

CaughtOffside understands that a number of top clubs are looking at Fofana, with the Belgium international keen on leaving for a new challenge.

Lyon’s financial problems mean they have to consider reasonable offers for Fofana, and the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are expected to try signing him for less than the Ligue 1 giants’ €50m asking price.

Aston Villa, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also keeping an eye on Fofana’s situation, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Malick Fofana becoming a serious target for Liverpool

Fofana has long been on Arsenal’s radar, and the Gunners are known to be prioritising attacking players this summer, with Nico Williams high up on their list.

Still, if the likes of Williams prove difficult to sign, then Fofana will likely be one to watch, as he’s impressed with 11 goals and five assists so far this season.

The 20-year-old is also expected to be the subject of a “serious move” from Liverpool, who are stepping up efforts to bring in attacking players amid doubts over both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, CaughtOffside have been told.

All change to Arne Slot’s Premier League title winners?

LFC have just won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, but Fofana could be one of a number of changes made to this Reds squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving on a free transfer, with Jeremie Frimpong understood to be high up on Liverpool’s list of targets to replace him.

Diaz and Jota could also leave, it has emerged, while there’ll likely be question marks over both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher as Giorgi Mamardashvili has also already been confirmed as joining this summer.