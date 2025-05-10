Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Newcastle United midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

According to a report from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United will compete with Italian giants Juventus for the Newcastle midfielder. He has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

Manchester United are hoping to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will use the money from European qualification to sign the player. They could put €100 million on the table for the Italian international midfielder.

Tonali has been a key player for Newcastle this season, and he has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. The Red Devils signed Manuel Ugarte, but the South American is yet to adapt to English football properly. Casemiro is in the twilight stages of his career, and Manchester United need an upgrade.

Man United could use Sandro Tonali

Tonali could be the ideal acquisition. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact. He could be tempted to join a bigger club after proving himself at Newcastle.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League next year and fight for trophies.

Meanwhile, the Italian will help Manchester United stay organised at the back, and his arrival will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well.

Can Man United convince the player?

It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to join Manchester United instead of returning to Italy. Juventus are keen on him as well, and the opportunity to return to his homeland can be tempting. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification as well, and they are looking to build a squad capable of winning major trophies. Losing one of their best midfielders would be a devastating blow. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they do not need to sell their key players. It remains to be seen how Manchester United convince them.