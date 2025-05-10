Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates following the team's victory. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to the Premier League for months.

It appears that the player will now head to Arsenal at the end of the season. According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the soap opera surrounding the midfielder’s future is now over, and he will head to Arsenal next season. The Premier League side will pay around €60 million to sign the 26-year-old midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the same as well.

Liverpool have tried to sign the player in the past as well, but they failed to get the deal done. The Spanish international has been outstanding for club and country over the last 12 months, and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal.

Arsenal needed midfield reinforcements

They need to bring in a quality replacement for Jorginho, and the 26-year-old should be able to fill the void left by the Italian International.

Zubimendi will add control, composure and defensive cover to the Arsenal midfield. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Gunners.

Martin Zubimendi should be a quality addition

Arsenal will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season, and they need to improve their squad during the summer window. A quality midfielder could make a huge difference for them. They should look to improve the attacking unit as well. They have looked toothless in the attack at times.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Spanish international is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer for club and country, and he could be a hit in English football as well. Zubimendi has won the UEFA Nations League and the Euros with Spain in 2023 and 2024.