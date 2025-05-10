A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League badge on the arm of a Newcastle United home shirt. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a new badge for the club, but they will have to seek approval before making any changes due to the heritage rules introduced by the FA.

Newcastle are currently consulting with their fans regarding any potential change to the club crest.

FA rules could prevent changes

The FA rules were introduced back in 2022, which prevent any club from making any major changes to club heritage without gaining approval from the fans.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement with their fan base regarding the change going forward.

The Premier League giants have released a statement claiming that they are not trying to walk away from the club’s past, and they are looking to carry it forward with pride. However, they feel that the club crest needs thoughtful evolution.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Newcastle release statement

Newcastle feel that the club badge was designed in a different era, and it does not translate well in today’s world. It is clear that they are looking to modernise the club on and off the pitch.

Their statement read: “This isn’t about walking away from our past. It’s about carrying it forward with pride. “The crest is part of our story. It’s on our shirts and inked in our skin. It deserves thoughtful evolution – shaped by the voices of the people who love it. “This isn’t a decision we take lightly. We love our crest. It’s iconic and has stood us through unforgettable triumphs and testing times. “But it was created in a different era. Its intricate design doesn’t always translate well in today’s digital world.”

It remains to be seen whether the fans are receptive to the idea.

