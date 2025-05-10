Oliver Glasner drops RB Leipzig bombshell after latest interest

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has addressed stories about his future amid reports that he’s one of the leading candidates for the RB Leipzig job.

The Bundesliga giants are set to make a change this summer and have been most strongly linked with Palace boss Glasner, and Como manager Cesc Fabregas.

Glasner has done impressive work during his time at Selhurst Park, guiding the club to the FA Cup final this season, while playing some stylish attacking football.

The Austrian tactician also previously impressed during a stint in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, so it makes sense that he’s now being eyed for a return to the Bundesliga with one of Germany’s top clubs.

Oliver Glasner denies talks with RB Leipzig

Despite the links between Glasner and Leipzig, it seems the 50-year-old is only focused on Palace for the moment.

When asked about his future, Glasner insisted he hadn’t held any talks with Leipzig, and that he didn’t know if he was one of the names on their list.

“There are so many stories written,” said Glasner. “Sorry, I know it’s your job, but many of the things I read are not true.

“I don’t talk about my personal future because everyone here deserves Oliver Glasner’s 100% focus.

“If I expect it from the players and the chairman, then I expect it from Oliver Glasner.

“No talks have been held. I don’t know [if I am a contender]. You must ask Leipzig, not me.”

Palace need to keep hold of Oliver Glasner

It could be an important summer for Palace, who need to keep hold of Glasner and some of their star players.

Michael Olise left to join Bayern Munich last summer and there are other big names in this Eagles squad who will be being eyed by bigger clubs.

Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton have been linked with moves, and one imagines Jean-Philippe Mateta could be one to watch too.

If they lose Glasner it will surely only make it harder to convince those star names to stay.