Premier League star Carragher called “really aggressive” is likely to join Liverpool

Milos Kerkez has emerged as the primary left-back target for Liverpool if they decide to strengthen that position, according to football journalist David Ornstein.

The Hungarian international’s performances have caught the eye of many top clubs, but Liverpool’s interest appears to be the most concrete as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

As the Reds look forward to the 2024/25 campaign, the club is already planning its next steps under the leadership of manager Arne Slot.

Against all expectations, Slot has not only adjusted but thrived in his debut season.

Liverpool turn focus to transfer business

After winning the Premier League title this season, the Reds are looking to strengthen their squad in a number of positions this summer.

Liverpool’s dominance was evident throughout the season, holding the top spot consistently and rarely appearing threatened by challengers.

Now, as they prepare for the next phase, Liverpool’s attention has turned to the transfer market.

While talking about Liverpool’s transfer business, Ornstein said:

“We’ve gone through the striker situation in previous weeks and I don’t have any fresh updates on that. Alongside that as a priority is left-back. Kerkez is looking the most likely but naturally Liverpool will have other options, too. What they do there may influence the thinking on right-back. This position isn’t as high a focus because of Bradley and Gomez.”

The Bournemouth defender is the ideal player for Liverpool considering Slot’s style of play at Anfield.

He is equally impressive in attacking situations as he is in the defensive aspect of the game.

The Merseyside club would have decided to focus on the left-back position even though Trent Alexander-Arnold is on his way out of the club.

Right-back position is not a priority

The presence of Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez in the squad has made the Reds confident about their right-backs but for the left-back position, they need to add more competition to the squad for Andy Robertson.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher highlighted Kerkez’s impressive adaptation to the Premier League:

“Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him, he looks like a full-back – really aggressive bombing up and down the left side.”

