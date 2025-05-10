Report: Ruben Amorim makes ambitious transfer plans including three star players

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

After their poor performance in the Premier League this season, Manchester United are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have a number of issues facing their squad at the moment in attack and in defense.

Manager Ruben Amorim has taken the club, which is in a crisis at the moment, to the Europa League final which proves that the Portuguese manager has what it takes to work in difficult conditions.

The club have decided to back the manager this summer with new signings so that the manager can keep on playing his 3-4-3 formation that has been successful for him in his career, not particularly at Man United though.

Amorim wants attacking signing at Man United

In terms of attacking options, they are trying to sign Victor Osimhen this summer in order to solve their attacking woes.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is another player reportedly on the radar of the Red Devils.

However, according to Teamtalk, there are three playing the squad at the moment who Amorim considers untouchable and they are: Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo.

Amorim’s faith in these three stars is seen as a critical part of his vision for United, as he aims to bring stability and success to Old Trafford.

A creative force and leader on the pitch, Fernandes is expected to play a central role in Amorim’s system, orchestrating attacks and driving the team forward from midfield.

Mainoo has impressed Amorim with his maturity and technical ability. At just 20, Mainoo is seen as a future star, and Amorim is keen to develop him into a midfield anchor.

Diogo Dalot has a future at Old Trafford

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the list, Dalot’s performances as a right wing-back have evidently convinced Amorim of his value.

Despite speculation around United’s pursuit of a new right-back, Dalot is considered untouchable by the manager.

Amorim’s commitment to Fernandes, Mainoo, and Dalot as non-negotiable starters shows his belief in building from a solid core while supplementing the squad with targeted signings.

