Report: Chelsea preparing to contact English midfielder with 14 goals and 13 assists

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly gearing up to initiate contact over the signing of highly-rated midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to GiveMeSport.

The Aston Villa man has enjoyed a successful individual season with Villa, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

The young midfielder’s versatility and technical ability have caught the eye of Chelsea’s scouting department, who view him as a long-term investment capable of slotting into various roles within the squad.

Chelsea want to find out Rogers’ intention

The Blues are playing the waiting game at the moment and not in any mood of making an offer for the England international midfielder.

Before making an official move, they want to find out if the player would be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge to start a new adventure in his career.

Intermediaries are reportedly set to reach out to both Aston Villa and Rogers to assess the feasibility of a potential transfer, as per the report.

Under Unai Emery, Rogers has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season and it is not a surprise to see some of the top clubs interested in signing him.

Journalist Simon Phillips has also reported about Chelsea being interested in signing the 22-year-old Aston Villa man.

Villa ready to sell Rogers?

Chelsea’s optimism comes from Aston Villa’s decision to cash in on Jhon Duran when Al-Nassr made a significant offer during the winter transfer window.

This move has led to speculation that Villa may be open to sanctioning Rogers’ departure if a lucrative proposal is presented.

However, Villa remain in a strong negotiating position, as the 22-year-old Rogers is under contract until the summer of 2030.

This long-term commitment provides the Midlands club with considerable leverage, potentially complicating Chelsea’s pursuit as they prepare for Maresca’s second season in charge.

Even if they decide to cash in on the English midfielder, they would demand a hefty transfer fee.

“He would be open to it” – Journalist claims Chelsea star would be open to Man United move