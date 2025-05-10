Report: Man United star’s career takes surprising U-turn, Amorim wants to keep him now

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Casemiro’s journey at Manchester United appears set for a long and impactful chapter, as recent reports suggest that the Brazilian midfielder could see out the remainder of his career at Old Trafford.

Under the guidance of head coach Ruben Amorim, Casemiro has emerged as a key figure in United’s midfield, solidifying his role in Amorim’s this season.

The Brazilian midfielder has been instrumental in taking the club to the Europa League final this season.

Particularly, his performances against Lyon in the quarterfinal and against Athletic Club in the semifinal have caught the attention of the fans and the manager.

Casemiro to stay at Man United

According to The Sun, Casemiro could see out the rest of his career at Old Trafford now.

The former Real Madrid man, who has been linked with a move away from United in the past after his shaky performances, has turned around his career under Amorim and he is set to stay at the club now.

Amorim’s arrival and tactical adjustments seem to have revived Casemiro’s form. Though his early season appearances were limited, the veteran midfielder found his stride in the Europa League.

Amorim has been working extensively with Casemiro, recognising not only his abilities on the pitch but also his influence within the dressing room. His experience and leadership are seen as crucial for a squad aiming to reclaim its place among Europe’s elite.

Casemiro’s experience is crucial

Man United midfielder Casemiro
Casemiro is expected to retire at Man United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Currently, Casemiro is contracted to Man United until June 2026, with an option for an additional year.

As the club’s highest-paid player, he earns around £400,000 per week, with a potential increase to £500,000 should United secure qualification for the 2025-26 Champions League.

With the final against Tottenham looming on May 21, United eyes not just silverware but a direct path to the Champions League group stage next season and to do that, Casemiro’s experience would be vital.

While he is expected to stay at the club, Rasmus Hojlund may be heading out this summer.

