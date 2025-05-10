“By the end of May” – Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool want to wrap up first signing soon

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are planning to have an ambitious summer transfer window after their success in the Premier League.

The Merseyside club are looking to raise significant funds from their sales this summer in order to fund their transfer business.

They are looking to strengthen their defensive positions this summer in particular with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez being one of their top targets.

However, he would not be the only Bournemouth player they will target this summer.

The Reds are also interested in signing Dean Huijsen from Andoni Iraola’s team and according to Fabrizio Romano, they want to seal the signing by the end of this month in order to beat their competition.

Liverpool want to seal earning signing

While writing for GiveMeSport, Romano has stated:

“Yes, Premier League clubs want the deal to be done by the end of May. I think it will be a crucial month.”

Huijsen’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with European giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich reportedly expressing interest in securing his services.

The Reds are reportedly aiming to add a young presence to their defensive ranks, capable of providing reliable support to established figures like Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate off the bench.

Bournemouth make plans to replace Huijsen

With Bournemouth reportedly looking for a replacement of Huijsen in the market, it seems like the Spanish defender’s exit from the club is inevitable.

If Liverpool can secure his signature, it would mark another statement of intent from the Reds as they aim to rebuild and challenge for top honours in the Premier League and Europe next season.

The Premier League champions are also looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton firmly on their radar.

