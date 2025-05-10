“Keen on the move” – Romano provides transfer update all Liverpool fans want to hear

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are working out their plan for the summer transfer window after winning the Premier League title this season.

The Premier League giants are first and foremost looking to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who has announced that he will be leaving the club after this season.

The England international is reportedly on his way to join Real Madrid this summer after helping the Merseyside club win the Premier League title.

Liverpool star work on their transfer business

The Reds are now in the process of finding a replacement for the attacking full-back who has contributed to two league title wins and a Champions League title during his time at Anfield.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provide the latest update about Liverpool’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

He wrote on his X account:

Liverpool are well informed on Jeremie Frimpong situation and how the installments are defined for his €35/40m release clause. He remains one of the main names on the shortlist to replace Trent with Frimpong expected to be eventually keen on the move.

Frimpong seems to be actively seeking a move away from Leverkusen, as speculation linking him with a transfer to Anfield or other top clubs continues to grow.

Adding him to Slot’s squad would be a impressive move, considering his brilliant performances for a title-winning Leverkusen team and the existing Dutch influence at Liverpool.

Frimpong can shine under Slot

This season, Frimpong has once again showcased his quality, registering four league goals and six assists, along with an additional five assists in the Champions League.

His contributions highlight his attacking ability and creative impact, making him an appealing option for potential suitors, particularly Liverpool.

Along with a new right-back, the Premier League champions are also expected to sign a new left-back this summer and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the primary candidate for that position.

