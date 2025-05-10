Arsenal already in talks with Real Madrid target

Jurrien Timber and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly calm about the future of star centre-back William Saliba and are already in talks with him over a new contract.

The France international is attracting interest from Real Madrid, but the Gunners don’t seem particularly worried about losing him, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

Saliba has been a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team in the last few years, and it would represent a huge loss for the club if he were to leave.

Still, it’s hardly surprising that a club like Real Madrid are sniffing around for a talent like Saliba, who would undoubtedly be a great fit at the Bernabeu.

William Saliba to stay at Arsenal?

It could still be some time before we know precisely what’s going on with Saliba, but Give Me Sport claim that new contract talks have already started.

AFC will no doubt hope these negotiations can progress well, as it would probably be ideal to get Saliba to put pen to paper before next summer.

The 24-year-old’s current contract expires in 2027, so he could leave on a free transfer in two years’ time, or for what would likely be a reduced fee next summer.

Real Madrid have signed big names like Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers before, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold looks like becoming their latest, as per BBC Sport and others.

Los Blancos might feel they could persuade Saliba to run down his contract and wait to sign him in a couple of years, but Arsenal will surely do all they can to keep him.

William Saliba can win at Arsenal

Arsenal need to keep this squad together as Mikel Arteta looks so close to being able to turn this team into a major force.

Two or three signings might just do the job, but that good work would be undone if someone as important as Saliba ended up leaving.