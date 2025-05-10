Wolves emerge as favourites to sign Premier League winning striker

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as the frontrunners in the pursuit of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, following a significant push to secure his signature, according to Football Insider.

Wolves have made the largest move so far in their attempt to bring the veteran forward to Molineux this summer.

Vardy, who has been a crucial figure at Leicester since joining the club in 2012, is reportedly considering his options after a challenging season with the Foxes.

The legendary Leicester attacker has announced that he is set to leave the club this summer after their relegation to the Championship.

Wolves have decided their plan regarding Vardy

Wolves are looking to sign him as an impact player at the club rather than a certain starter, as per the report.

Even though Vardy is keen to stay in the Premier League following Leicester’s relegation, he has reservations about the move to Wolves this summer.

In addition to Wolves and Wrexham, newly-promoted Leeds United are also keen on signing Vardy, aiming to add his experience to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Despite this interest, there are concerns at Elland Road regarding Vardy’s fit with their strategy of nurturing young talent into first-team regulars. However, his wealth of experience is still seen as a potential asset for the squad.

Should Vardy make the move?

Wolves, meanwhile, have surged ahead in the pursuit of Vardy’s signature, capitalising on Leeds’ hesitations. The Midlands club are now prepared to act swiftly to finalise the deal.

A move to Wolves could provide Vardy with a fresh challenge and a chance to prove his quality once again in the Premier League.

They play a style that could benefit from Vardy’s pace and goal-scoring instinct, especially on the counter-attack.

His experience and winning mentality could be valuable for a Wolves side who have struggled in the league.

Report: Man United explore the opportunity to sign Wolves star in January