Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he makes his way out for a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Belgian is entering the final year of his contract soon, and there have been reports that Arsenal could look to cash in on him in order to raise funds for new signings.

It is no secret that Arsenal need a quality attacker in the summer, and selling players like Trossard could help them bring in quality additions. Furthermore, they will not want to lose the Belgian on a free transfer next year, and therefore, it would make sense for them to cash in while he still retains some value.

However, it seems that they have now performed a U-turn on his future.

Arsenal open talks over a new deal

According to Daily Mail, they have now opened talks with the player regarding a new deal, which would keep him at the club until 2029. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

He has been a very useful player for Arsenal, and his versatility makes him a unique asset. Clubs in Saudi Arabia were keen on signing the player during the January transfer window, and they are expected to make their move once again in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the player decides to put pen to paper on a new deal and stay in the Premier League beyond the season.

Leandro Trossard could be very useful

Arsenal will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Mikel Arteta wants to keep him as well, and Trossard could certainly be a very useful player for them going forward.

He has demonstrated impressive fitness levels and performances, which certainly warrant a new deal. Trossard has 10 goals and eight assists to his name this season.