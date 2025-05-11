Aston Villa make Axel Disasi decision ahead of summer transfer window

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly decided against signing Axel Disasi on a permanent basis, with the French centre-back now expected to return to Chelsea at the conclusion of his loan spell.

According to The Athletic, the initial loan agreement between the two Premier League clubs did not include a purchase option, signaling a short-term stint for Disasi at Villa Park.

Villa secured Disasi’s services from Chelsea for a £5 million loan fee with hopes that he would add depth and stability to Unai Emery’s defense.

Despite the investment, Disasi struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up, with his recent omission from the squad against Fulham highlighting his limited role.

Axel Disasi has no future at Aston Villa

While there was initial optimism that strong performances might lead to a permanent deal, Disasi’s time at Villa Park has been largely underwhelming.

Disasi’s return to Chelsea, however, is expected to be brief. Reports suggest that the Frenchman has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea are keen to strengthen their squad and generate funds for summer signings, with Disasi now on the list of potential departures.

The Frenchman has struggled in England

Disasi’s struggles to adapt to the intensity and tactical demands of the Premier League have led to doubts over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his challenging spell in England, Disasi remains a sought-after defender in Europe. His physical presence, aerial strength, and experience in Ligue 1 still hold value for clubs looking to sign a new central defender this summer.

Another player who is likely to head out of Villa Park this summer is midfielder Jacob Ramsey who is reportedly unhappy at the club.

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers is being targeted by Chelsea for a move this summer but Villa would be hoping to keep their star player at the club.

Insider confirms Aston Villa transfer decision on 29-year-old attacker

