Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club, and the Portuguese international is considering his future.

According to Fichajes, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal want to sign the player, and they are preparing a mega offer of around €70 million per season for him. The offer is certainly tempting, but Fernandes is more worried about missing out on European football next season.

Bruno Fernandes’ future is up in the air

He will decide on his future after the UEFA Europa League final. Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the competition, and they need to win the tournament to ensure their place in the Champions League next year. If they fail to win the tournament, they will miss out on Champions League as well as Europa League qualification.

Fernandes is one of the best players in the world, and he will not want to miss out on European football for the next season, especially in his peak years. He could consider leaving the club in the summer if that happens. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Man United must keep their best players

The 30-year-old is undoubtedly the best player at Manchester United, and they simply cannot afford to lose him. Fernandes has 19 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 19 assists along the way as well. He is undoubtedly a world-class player, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Al Hilal if they could get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a disappointing season, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They need to keep their best players for that to happen. Losing the Portuguese International would be a devastating blow for them.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he will be hoping to join a club where he will be able to win trophies regularly.