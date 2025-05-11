Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustafa has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Voetbal Primeur, Ajax and Feyenoord are keen on signing the 18-year-old.

The report states: “Ajax and Feyenoord have set their sights on Hindolo Mustafa. 18-year-old attacking midfielder from Crystal Palace. “I’ve seen a bit of him already. He only scores world goals I think If you look that up, then you really think he’s a great footballer. Number 10, he reminded me a bit of Yaya Touré. He’s a bit more of a ten than Touré was, I think but physically certainly in the youth competitions enormously superior and technically also skilled.”

A summer move could aid his development

The talented young Crystal Palace attacker has 7 goals and 4 assists to his name for the Crystal Palace youth team, and he has the potential to develop into a quality player with the right guidance.

Ajax and Feyenoord have done well to nurture talented young players over the years, and they could help the 18-year-old fulfil his potential as well.

Mustafa is unlikely to get first-team opportunities at Crystal Palace next season, and it would make sense for him to move on and join another club. He might get more opportunities in the Netherlands next season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Eagles are already looking to add more quality in the midfield this summer.

Crystal Palace should hold on to Hindolo Mustafa

The Crystal Palace youth player is highly rated at the club, and the Eagles might not want to lose him anytime soon. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can sort out a loan move for the player so that he can continue his development with regular football without leaving the club permanently.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He could be the ideal utility man for Ajax or Feyenoord next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Crystal Palace are looking to build a quality squad for the future, and they should look to keep the 18-year-old at the club. He could develop into an important first-team player for them with the right guidance.