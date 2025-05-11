Exclusive: West Ham United and Crystal Palace battling for 33-goal attacker

Japanese forward Daizen Maeda has become a hot commodity in the Premier League transfer market, with several English clubs expressing strong interest, according to Caught Offside sources.

Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for the 27-year-old attacker, who has been a brilliant performer for Celtic.

Celtic, aware of Maeda’s rising stock, have placed a £25 million price tag on their prized forward.

This valuation has not deterred Premier League sides, who see Maeda’s versatility, pace, and goal-scoring ability as attributes that can strengthen their attacking options.

Daizen Maeda has been in the form of his life

His performances in the Scottish Premiership have drawn attention for his tireless work rate, sharp movement off the ball, and ability to press high up the pitch.

The 27-year-old has scored 33 goals in all competition for the Scottish club this season.

Despite the transfer rumours, Maeda has remained firm in his commitment to Celtic.

The Japanese international has publicly expressed his happiness at the club, citing his strong connection with teammates and satisfaction with his role under manager Brendan Rodgers.

“I am happy here. The chemistry I have with the team is special, and I am not looking for a move,” Maeda recently shared with local media.

However, the attraction for Premier League could convince the player of a move to England.

West Ham United face battle from Crystal Palace

Clubs like West Ham and Crystal Palace, in particular, are rumoured to be preparing substantial offers to sign him.

While Maeda remains committed to Celtic for now, the coming weeks will be crucial. Should a Premier League club present a compelling offer, the player could be convinced to move.

In terms of departures at West Ham, they could lose attacker Mohamed Kudus in a big money deal this summer.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is another player on the radar of the Hammers this summer.

West Ham lead Man United and Tottenham in the race to sign 24-year-old English star