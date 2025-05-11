Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, embraces Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is ready to leave the club at the end of the season, and Leeds are keen on him.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United want to sign the 32-year-old goalkeeper who is ready to leave Wolves in the summer in search of regular game time.

Leeds need an upgrade

Leeds United feel that he could be an upgrade on Illan Meslier, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The French goalkeeper has been quite underwhelming this season, and he has lost his starting spot as well. Daniel Farke wants to bring in an upgrade, and Johnstone could prove to be a quality addition.

The former Crystal Palace goalkeeper has started just 7 league games this season, and he needs to move on in search of regular game time. Joining Leeds could be ideal for him. They are likely to provide him with more opportunities.

Leeds have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will be an attractive destination for players. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement over a reasonable fee for the player.

Wolves paid £10 million for the goalkeeper, and they will be looking to recoup most of that for him.

Sam Johnstone could be a useful addition

Johnstone has the experience of Premier League football, and he could be the ideal acquisition for Leeds. Apart from his quality as a goalkeeper, his experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable as well.

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to bring in the right additions during the summer transfer window. Signing a reliable goalkeeper should be one of their priorities. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell Meslier in the summer and sign Johnstone as his replacement.