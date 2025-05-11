Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be handed a major blow ahead of the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, with Leny Yoro injured.

Defender Leny Yoro picked up an injury against West Ham United. The player had to be taken off early on in the second half, and Ruben Amorim decided to bring on Harry Maguire in his place.

BBC pundit and former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley claimed that Manchester United fans will certainly be disappointed with the sight of the French defender being substituted.

Bardsley said: “It looks like Lenny Yoro has some sort of problem with his foot. It is not what Manchester United fans will want so see, he’s been in a good vein of form of late. Let’s hope it’s not too serious.”

Leny Yoro could be a big loss

The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and it will be interesting to see if he plays any part in the Europa League final.

The defender was in impressive form, and Manchester United will certainly miss him if he is ruled out with an injury.

Amorim will certainly hope that the defender can return in time for the final against Tottenham. Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and Yoro could make a big difference for them defensively.

The player will be devastated if he misses out on the final as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Another disappointing showing from Man United

Meanwhile, Manchester United were beaten 2-0 at home against West Ham United, and the fans will be thoroughly disappointed with another lacklustre performance from the players.

It has been a disastrous campaign for Manchester United, and the Europa League is their only salvation. They will look to win the competition and secure Champions League football for the next season.