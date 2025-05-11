Aaron Wan-Bissaka of West Ham United is challenged by Manuel Ugarte of Manchester United. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home against West Ham United in the Premier League today, and Manuel Ugarte was quite poor.

It has been a disastrous campaign for them, and things seem to be getting worse for the Red Devils. They were completely outthought and outfought in their backyard by a struggling West Ham United side.

The defeat today leaves Manchester United 16th in the league table and West Ham are now above them in the league table in 15th place.

Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United fans will be disappointed with the performance of the players today, but Manuel Ugarte in particular was quite mediocre. The 24-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to the Premier League, and he is still struggling to adapt to the intensity of English football.

The midfielder lost the ball six times during the game and failed to prevent counter-attacking situations for West Ham. Furthermore, he was lacking in effort and tenacity as well. The player did not manage to help out his team defensively either. The South American produced just one tackle and one interception during his time on the pitch.

Manuel Ugarte slammed

BBC Pundit and former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley slammed his performance during the game as well.

She wrote: “That is so, so poor from Ugarte in midfield. He gets dispossessed, and he just sits on the ground as West Ham counter. They have four on three in the penalty area, and it is a crossing and finishing training drill for West Ham.”

His time at Manchester United has been underwhelming so far, and it remains to be seen whether the South American can bounce back strongly in the coming months. Manchester United could be without star defender Leny Yoro in the Europa League final after the injury he picked up today, and the Red Devils will need Ugarte to step up and protect the back four.