Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

According to a report from Africa Foot, Newcastle are intensifying talks to sign the player at the end of the season. The striker could cost around €50 million, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay up. Newcastle are already in talks with the German club, and they have been in contact with the player’s representatives as well.

The report claims that Newcastle could be open to paying the asking price for the player, and they could offer him a five-year contract as well. The player has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Newcastle could use Victor Boniface

Boniface has proven himself in the Bundesliga, and he has the technical and physical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals, and they need more support in the attack. Boniface could share the goal-scoring burden with the Swedish international. He has helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title last season, and he could be a key player for Newcastle as well.

Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they are looking to build a squad capable of winning major trophies. They need more options at their disposal, and signing the Bundesliga star would be a wise decision.

The striker could fancy joining Newcastle

The striker is at the peak of his powers, and he could justify the €50 million investment if Newcastle get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Newcastle have won the English League Cup this season, and they are well placed to finish in the top four as well. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad and push for major trophies next year.

Meanwhile, Boniface has proven himself in Germany, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. He will look to test himself against top-class players in the Premier League and prove his worth in English football.