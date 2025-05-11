Newcastle United beat Barcelona and Real Madrid for first summer signing

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are poised to unveil their first signing of the summer transfer window, with 18-year-old Spanish winger Antonio Cordero set to join the Magpies next month, according to iPaper.

The promising youngster is regarded as one of Spain’s rising talents, and Newcastle have successfully beaten off stiff competition from European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona to secure his signature.

Cordero, who was born in Jerez, southern Spain, began his footballing journey with local clubs including Cadiz, Sevilla, and Real Betis before landing at Malaga in 2021.

Antonio Cordero is a bright, young talent

His time at Malaga has seen him flourish, particularly within their ‘B-team,’ where he made a name for himself in the Spanish fifth tier, netting an impressive 12 goals in just 17 appearances.

Scouts from some of the top European clubs have seen him play and the youngster has impressed them.

The Magpies are set to continue their aim of investing in younger players who can go on to become stars of the future, whether for their team or to earn them big money from their transfers.

Cordero’s consistent performances earned him a call-up to Malaga’s first team, where he made his professional debut in 2023.

Since then, he has established himself as a regular starter, accumulating 32 appearances in La Liga 2 this season.

Newcastle United could complete the signing soon

Newcastle first initiated contact with Cordero back in January, exploring the possibility of a pre-contract agreement. Talks progressed smoothly, and the young winger, along with his family, even made a visit to Tyneside earlier this year.

Cordero is expected to complete the final stages of his transfer in June. However, it is understood that he will not immediately join Eddie Howe’s first-team squad. Instead, Newcastle are planning to send him out on loan to gain more first-team experience.

The Magpies are also interested in a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

