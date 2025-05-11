Liverpool fans show their support during the Premier League match against Arsenal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League earlier today, and Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by the home fans.

The Reds were 2-0 up within the first 21 minutes of the game, and they will be disappointed to have dropped points here. They were completely in control during the first half of the game, but Arsenal managed to bounce back strongly during the second half, and they were thoroughly deserving of the draw.

Liverpool should have won

The Reds had chances to win the game late on, but Andrew Robertson had a goal disallowed.

Liverpool have already won the Premier League title, and the result means nothing to them, but they will feel that they could have easily won the game on another day. The Reds were lacking in effort during the second half, and Arsenal could have easily squeezed more than a draw if they had 11 players on the pitch.

Mikel Merino was sent off with 10 minutes left, and his exit killed the momentum for the away side.

Liverpool fans slammed for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Meanwhile, Arsenal fan and popular presenter Piers Morgan has now slammed the Liverpool fans for the way they treated Trent Alexander-Arnold during the game. The England International was brought on during the second half, and the Liverpool fans booed him persistently.

The player has chosen to leave the club on a free transfer and join Real Madrid in the summer. That has not gone down well with the Liverpool faithful. Morgan feels that it was a pathetic decision to boo one of the club’s best players.

Morgan wrote on X: “Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold are so pathetic. One of the club’s longest-serving and most loyal players just helped win them the League, now seeking a new challenge abroad…. and they jeer him? Give your heads a wobble, you graceless clowns.”

The Liverpool fans not only booed Alexander-Arnold when he came on, but they were also singing the name of former club captain Steven Gerrard and the Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, who was handed a start today.