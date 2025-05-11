Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, gestures whilst sat in the dugout. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Mikel Jauregizar at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been an important player for the La Liga outfit this season, and he has impressed with his performances over the last few months. The talented defence midfielder is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool, and they could look to make a move in the summer.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder in the summer, and they are keen on the Spanish midfielder. Jauregizar is regarded as one of the finest young midfield talents in Spain right now, and he could be the next big breakout star for his country.

Liverpool could use Mikel Jauregizar

The player has been likened to the Manchester City star Rodri because of his playing style.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. Wataru Endo is past his peak, and he could be sold this summer. The Japanese star wants to leave the club as well.

He will help protect the back four and win the ball back for his side. His arrival will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well. He is averaging 2.5 tackles per game this season.

Can the Reds get the deal done?

He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2027, and Liverpool will be hoping to negotiate a reasonable deal for him. However, Athletic Club Bilbao are hoping to extend his contract. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to sign a new deal with them. If Liverpool can get the deal done, it would be a solid long-term investment for them.

Jauregizar is extremely talented and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for the club in the long-term. If Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the transfer could look like a bargain.