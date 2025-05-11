(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s young midfielder Harvey Elliott has found himself back in the transfer spotlight, with renewed interest emerging from Wolves, Aston Villa, and AFC Bournemouth.

According to Caught Offside sources, the Premier League champions may have to part ways with the midfielder this summer after increasing interest in his services.

Although Elliott is reportedly happy and settled at Liverpool, financial considerations might play a pivotal role in his future.

Liverpool set Elliott asking price

The Reds have set an initial asking price of between £40 million and £50 million for the midfielder who has made 15 Premier League appearances this season.

However, market whispers suggest that this figure could drop if substantial bids do not materialise early in the window.

The club’s openness to financial maneuvering, coupled with Elliott’s relatively limited playing time under manager Arne Slot, has cast doubt over his long-term role at Anfield.

This season, the young midfielder has struggled for consistent minutes, often finding himself on the bench as Liverpool played a challenging campaign.

This lack of game time has led to questions about his development and whether a move could revive his progress.

Premier League clubs keen on signing Elliott

The list of suitors for Elliott is growing. Wolves, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth are the primary domestic contenders.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation closely. Newcastle’s interest is particularly intriguing as they continue to build a squad capable of competing both domestically and in Europe.

Sources indicate that the Magpies are planning a formal approach toward the end of the season, eager to take advantage of Liverpool’s willingness to consider offers.

There is growing speculation that Brighton & Hove Albion and even Borussia Dortmund are eyeing up the young midfielder.

Along with Elliott, striker Darwin Nunez is edging closer to a move away from Anfield with Italian giants Napoli interested in signing him.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa’s future at the club remains uncertain as well.

