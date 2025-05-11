Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, talks during a press conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is expected to leave the club permanently at the end of the season, and Leeds United are keen on signing him.

The 25-year-old Israeli international has been on loan at Leeds this season, and he has been outstanding for them. He has played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are prepared to let the player go for a fee of around £20 million. However, Leeds want to sign the player for a fee of around £15 million. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to a compromise in the coming weeks.

Leeds move would be ideal for Manor Solomon

Solomon does not have a future at Tottenham, and he needs to leave the club permanently. Joining Leeds would be ideal for him. He is enjoying his football at Elland Road, and he will want to do well in the Premier League with them next season.

Furthermore, Tottenham need to raise funds for their own signings and selling the player for £15-20 million would be ideal. He joined the club as a free agent, and therefore, the proceeds from his departure will count as pure profit on PSR.

Everton keen on Tottenham ace

Meanwhile, Everton are keen on the player as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Tottenham will certainly hope that there is a bidding war for the 25-year-old attacker so that they can recoup as much as possible for him.

Solomon has proven himself in the Championship, and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well. He needs to join a club where he will be a regular starter. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.