Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku has been linked with the move away from the club at the end of the season, and the Chelsea attacker could be on the Arsenal shortlist this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old is fully expected to leave Chelsea in the summer, and Arsenal are looking at him as a potential option to improve their attacking unit.

He needs a fresh start

The French International has 14 goals to his name in all competitions, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Arsenal. If they can sign in for the right price, it could be a deal worth doing.

Nkunku has not been a regular starter for Chelsea this season, and he has been handed just seven starts in the league this season. The French international will want to play more often, and Arsenal might be able to provide him with more opportunities.

Arsenal could use Christopher Nkunku

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 27-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. The player has shown his quality in the Premier League at times, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for Arsenal.

The Gunners need someone who can slot into the wide areas and start centrally as well. Nkunku could be the ideal acquisition for them. Given his situation at Chelsea, he might be available for a reasonable amount of money. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and an experienced attacker like Nkunku could make a huge difference for them next season.