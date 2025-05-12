Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brentford defender Nathan Collins has been linked with a move away from the club, and the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on him.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for Brentford in the Premier League this season, and it is no surprise that talks are keen on him. According to TBR Football, Newcastle sent scouts to watch the player in action this season.

Arsenal have been monitoring his development as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs comes forward with an offer to sign the player. He has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Nathan Collins could improve Newcastle

Collins has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could be the ideal acquisition for the two clubs. Newcastle need a quality partner for Sven Botman, and the 24-year-old would be a quality acquisition. He has 5.9 clearances and 1.4 blocks per game, in the league this season.

The defender is young enough to improve further, and he could establish himself as a key player for the Magpies. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they have won a domestic cup this season. Collins will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Arsenal do not need defenders

Meanwhile, Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit, and it will be a surprise if they decide to move for the Brentford star. They need to improve the other areas of their squad. They should look to bring in another creative midfielder and a wide player in the summer. Investing in a reliable centre forward could prove to be very useful as well.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal will be quite attractive for the Irish defender, but a move seems unlikely. Arsenal are more likely to focus on improving the other areas of their squad.