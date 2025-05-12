A large flag depicting the Arsenal club logo. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Canadian International striker Jonathan David on a free transfer when his contract expires with LOSC Lille.

The 25-year-old has decided not to sign an extension with the French outfit, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Chelsea as well. However, a report from InterLive claims that Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Arsenal need a striker

It is no secret that Arsenal need a quality striker, and the Canadian International would be the ideal acquisition for them. He could sort out their goal-scoring problems and form a solid partnership with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Ligue 1 star will look to prove himself at the highest level, and a move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. Arsenal could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies regularly. The striker has 25 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season. He could prove to be a huge upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Liverpool keen on Jonathan David

Meanwhile, Chelsea need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson as well. The former La Liga striker has had a mixed spell at the London club, and Chelsea need better players if they want to win major trophies.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, their need for a reliable finisher is no secret. Darwin Nunez has been underwhelming this season, and Diogo Jota has struggled with persistent injury problems. Signing a quality striker will be a priority for Liverpool, heading into the summer transfer window. Signing on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke. It would improve their attack and allow them to invest in the other areas of the squad as well.