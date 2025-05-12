Martin Zubimendi will be the first signing of the summer transfer window at Arsenal.

The agreement is already in place. Just waiting to sign all the documents, with the formalities of the deal to take place at the end of the season.

Why? Because Martin Zubimendi is a top professional and a big fan of Real Sociedad. He wants to respect the club until the end, so he won’t sign anything before. But verbally, everything is agreed between the clubs Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

How much will Arsenal pay for Martin Zubimendi?

Arsenal will pay the amount of the release clause (€60m [£50.4m]) with an agreement made with Real Sociedad for that.

So, everything will be in place in the next weeks. Zubimendi will be the first signing for Arsenal under the new director, Andrea Berta.

The deal was approved a long time ago by the coach, Mikel Arteta, who always wanted Zubimendi, who always considered Zubimendi an important part of the future project.

After saying no to Bayern, to Liverpool and several other clubs in recent years, now he’s decided to say, ‘Yes’, to leaving Real Sociedad and join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

He’s going to be the first signing for the Gunners!

Arsenal are in talks with Thomas Partey

Meanwhile, Jorginho is expected to join Flamengo on a three-year deal, a free transfer.

Arsenal keep negotiating with Thomas Partey over a new contract.