Fabrizio Romano provides Marcus Rashford update amid talks of Man United exit

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at the club with the player in the dark where he will play next season.

According to GiveMeSport, the United star is going to be the subject of major interest from clubs in Premier League and La Liga this summer.

His loan spell at Aston Villa is about to and the Premier League side have been impressed with his performance in the league and the Champions League this season.

Rashford joined Villa on loan with an option to buy for £40 million. However, Financial Fair Play regulations could complicate a permanent transfer.

Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa?

His high salary package could prove to be a stumbling block for Aston Villa this summer even though Unai Emery’s side would love to keep the player beyond this season.

As per the report, the coaching staff at Villa hold him in high regard and his impact on the team has been widely appreciated but the poor financial situation at Aston Villa could play a role ins the player’s future.

Qualfiying for the Champions League next season could significantly boost their chances of signing the English attacker.

Meanwhile, other clubs are watching Rashford’s situation closely as they try to sign the 27-year-old attacker this summer.

Barcelona are particularly interested, with both their sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick admiring his versatility.

Rashford, who can play as a winger or both the flanks as well as a central attacker, is set to be on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Barcelona, who were linked with a move for the United attacker in January, are expected to revisit their interest in Rashford this summer if Ansu Fati agrees to leave.

Rashford is surely heading out of Man United

At the moment, the attacker’s future remains undecided but when he becomes available for a move this summer, he is going to get several offers from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

It is certain that he is on his way out of Man United after falling out with Ruben Amorim and the start of a new chapter in his career is inevitable.

Along with Rasford, Rasmus Hojlund is also expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Antony could be the other player to move out of the club following his successful loan spell at Real Betis.

